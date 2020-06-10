Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan to the leadership staff of the ministry, the armed forces and the general staff, the ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Attaching importance to Gasparyan’s military career and his service in all circles of command, the defense minister expressed certainty that the meritorious army general won’t spare efforts to invest his knowledge and potential to complete the tasks of the Armed Forces at a high level.

Expressing gratitude for the trust, Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan stated that the idea of teamwork will lie at the core of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and will help the latter achieve the desired outcome.

Issues related to the preventive measures to combat the pandemic within the army were also discussed during the meeting.