At the joint initiative of the Ministry of Military Patriotic Upbringing, Youth, Sports and Tourism of Artsakh and Artsakh Investment Fund, sibce June Stop COVID 19 program has been launched in minibuses in Stepanakert.

June 10, 2020, 13:37 Stop COVID 19 program launched in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Davit Ghukasyan, Head of the Youth Affairs Department of the Ministry of Ministry of Military Patriotic Upbringing, Youth, Sports and Tourism told “Artsakhpress”.

According to him, the program is implemented by 40 volunteers, who work in the minibuses in four shifts from 07:00 am to 20:00 pm.

Every citizen entering the minibus is provided with a mask on a free basis, and citizens can also use disinfectants. Explanatory work is carried out among the citizens to keep social distance and avoid accumulations,”said D. Ghukasyan, emphasizing that thanks to this initiative they will be able to prevent the spread of the New Coronavirus as much as possible.

He also said that 12 volunteers are working in the field of food safety.