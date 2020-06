Russia confirmed 8,404 COVID-19 new cases in a past day, bringing the total number to 493,657, TASS reported referring to the operational headquarters to combat the COVID-19 spread.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the data, daily growth decreased to 1.7%.

The COVID-19 death toll has reached 6,358 in Russia (the total number of deaths is 1.3% of all infected).