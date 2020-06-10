Georgia reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

Georgia has reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 822 on Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: 690 of the 822 patients have recovered, while 13 others have died, Agenda.ge reports.

As of today 119 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia.

Two of the four new cases are imported, one is a medical personnel and the remaining one is connected with the Saburtalo cluster.

Doctors say that the medical personnel who have contracted the virus over the past several days had contact with the COVID-19 patients who suffer from psychological problems.