Arayik Harutyunyan introduced newly-elected Prosecutor-General Mher Aghajanyan to the staff of the Prosecutor-General's Office

On 10 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Artsakh Republic Prosecutor-General's Office and introduced new Prosecutor-General Mher Aghajanyan to the staff, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his speech the President highlighted the need to continue an uncompromising fight against crime, including corruption, always considering the protection of state interests pivotal. "I am sure that you will be able to properly ensure the exercise of powers vested to the Prosecutor's Office by the Constitution and law, constantly increasing the efficiency of the system and the public confidence in the structure", noted President Harutyunyan.

Arayik Harutyunyan wished success in work to the newly-elected Prosecutor-General and expressed hope that his long-term activity in the prosecution system, experience and knowledge, as well as his human qualities will greatly contribute to the effective solution of the problems facing the structure.