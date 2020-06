2 more patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of recoveries to 43.

June 10, 2020, 11:30 2 more citizens recover from coronavirus in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: But two patients with COVID-19 and chronic diseases are still in severe condition.

At the moment, 73 citizens are isolated, and 1,224 tests have been conducted so far.

To note, 64 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed thus far in Artsakh.