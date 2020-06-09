Russia may resume flights with Georgia in fall, Novosti-Georgia reported referring to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia, news.am reports.

June 9, 2020, 17:56 Russia may resume flights with Georgia in fall

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russia suspended direct flights with Georgia on July 8, 2019, amid protests in Tbilisi, following a speech of State Duma deputy Sergei Gavrilov in the Georgian parliament. He was invited to Georgia as a participant in an Orthodox conference.

“To restore the economic state of Russian air carriers more quickly, the possibility of resuming flights to Georgia and Egypt from the fall is being discussed," the expert noted.

The Russian Ministry of Transport is discussing options for resuming foreign flights. The next meeting on this issue took place on Saturday and the 'recommended date' - July 15 - was set for opening international flights.