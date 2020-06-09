The “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund launched the “United Against the Pandemic” fundraising campaign within days of the outbreak in Armenia.
“Friends of Armenia, Georgia” Initiative supports Armenia in the fight against the Pandemic
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The campaign has been widely supported by Armenian communities, organizations and partners around the world with the sole purpose of supporting the homeland to overcome the Pandemic as quickly and painlessly as possible.
The latest supporter of this global campaign is the Georgian based “Friends of Armenia, Georgia” initiative. What began as an individual effort by Pavel Oganezov, the director of “Aliq Media” who coordinated the purchase of 10 oxygen concentrators for the Armenian healthcare sector evolved into more involvement and coordination by the Armenian community leading to a further 17 concentrators purchased. As a result, a total of 27 devices were handed to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund at the Georgia-Armenia border late last night, the press service of the Fund informs.