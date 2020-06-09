On 9 June, Artsakh Natioanl Assembly Chairman Artur Tovmasyan received Russia-based Armenian benefactor Hamlet Vachenants.
Artsakh NA Speaker received Russia-based Armenian benefactor
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artur Tovmasyan thanked the benefactorfor the willingness that he has expressed and the great support that he has provided, especially since the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016.
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Vachenants congratulated the parliamentary speaker on assuming the office and wished him success.