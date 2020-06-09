Artsakh NA Speaker received Russia-based Armenian benefactor

On 9 June, Artsakh Natioanl Assembly Chairman Artur Tovmasyan received Russia-based Armenian benefactor Hamlet Vachenants.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artur Tovmasyan thanked the benefactorfor the willingness that he has expressed and the great support that he has provided, especially since the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Vachenants congratulated the parliamentary speaker on assuming the office and wished him success.

Talking about the course of construction of multi-apartment buildings in Artsakh, Vachenants informed that the design works for construction of buildings with 100 apartments in the cities of Martuni and Stepanakert, as well as two 17-story apartment buildings in Stepanakert are complete and that construction of 200 apartments will be launched in Tchartar in two months.

Vachenants added that he plans to set up a tobacco factory in the fall.

He noted that it is also planned to establish a sewing factory.