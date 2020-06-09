The construction of a new district with about 200 apartments on Tumanyan Street of Stepanakert is underway.

June 9, 2020, 14:59 New district being constructed in Stepanakert to be put into operation in 2021

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Spokesman of the Artsakh Urban Development Ministry Hunan Tadevosyan told “Artsakhpress, noting that the construction of a new district is underway in accordance with the planned deadlines.



The apartments will be mainly three-room. It is also planned to construct a playground, a parking lot and a green area in the district.



The buildings will be 5-storey with a basement floor. The buildings will be earthquake-proof and will meet the requirements for fire protection.



Tadevosyan informed that the district is planned to be put into operation in 2021.



“The House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center is being built near the district. And adjacent to the center a new school and a kindergarten will be built.



Some of the apartments will be provided to servicemen and socially vulnerable families, and some of them will be available with a mortgage program,” he concluded.

.