The Parliament of Artsakh convened an extraordinary session today chaired by Speaker Artur Tovmasyan.

June 9, 2020, 14:05 Mher Aghajanyan elected Prosecutor General of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The issue on electing Prosecutor General has been put for debate at the initiative of the President of the Republic.

Arayik Lazaryan, official representative of the Artsakh President, suggested electing candidate Mher Aghajanyan to this office.

After the ensuing debates on the matter, the parliament elected Aghajanyan to this post with 30 votes in favor and 3 against.