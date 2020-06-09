Mher Aghajanyan elected Prosecutor General of Artsakh

The Parliament of Artsakh convened an extraordinary session today chaired by Speaker Artur Tovmasyan.
On 9 June, Artsakh Natioanl Assembly Chairman Artur Tovmasyan received Russia-based Armenian benefactor Hamlet Vachenants.
On 9 June President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Ruzanna Sargsyan adviser to the...
At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend...
On 8 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a range of decrees, the Presidential Office...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made decisions over new appointments, the PM said in a statement...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the proposals of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on relieving...
World oil prices are rising, according to trading data. July WTI oil futures rose 0.65% to $ 38.44 per barrel, RT reported.
Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people from around the world and despite the current global...
World oil prices are rising.
World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday, and trading data attest to this.
The Armenian parliament ratified the Eurasian Economic Union protocol which gives Armenia the opportunity...
Oil prices rose early on Tuesday as market participants believed that improving demand and more supply...
The “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund launched the “United Against the Pandemic” fundraising campaign within days of the outbreak in Armenia.
The construction of a new district with about 200 apartments on Tumanyan Street of Stepanakert is underway.
Artsakh confirmed 5 COVID-19 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number to 64, the healthcare ministry...
Armenia confirmed 350 COVID-19 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number to 13,675, the health ministry...
With the co-funding of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and the state budget, the construction of the water...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his family members have recovered from the novel coronavirus...
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan today in his message ssaid that until recently, the measures...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan to the supreme commanding staff.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription...
Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...
The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan...
Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.
On May 19, at about 8:32pm, Henrik Aramyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Defense Army of the Artsakh...
A major controversy erupted in Turkey last week after a pro-Erdogan Turkish Islamist magazine “Gercek...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
