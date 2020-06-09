Cyprus resumes flights with other countries

Since June 9, Cyprus has been resuming flights with other countries; Larnaca and Paphos airports are starting to operate, news.am reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The island's airports have been closed since March 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an exception was made for air cargo and humanitarian and medical cargo, as well as for the repatriation of Cypriots.

On May 4, Cyprus began a gradual lifting of restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two stages are foreseen for opening airports and restoring Cyprus's connection with other countries.

Based on the epidemiological picture, two categories of countries with which Cyprus air traffic has been restored have been identified. Category A includes Greece, Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Austria, Finland, Slovenia, Hungary, Israel, Denmark, Germany, Slovakia, Lithuania. Category B includes Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Estonia, Czech Republic.

At the first stage, travelers from countries of both categories are required to present tests with COVID-19 negative results, passed 72 hours before departure.