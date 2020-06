Russia has recorded 8,595 COVID-19 new cases, RIA Novosti reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the meantime, 171 people have died, and 11,709 people have been discharged.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Russia has reached 485,253, with over 242,000 people have recovered and 6,142 patients have died.