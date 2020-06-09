Democrats demand Trump dismantle fence at Lafayette Square near the White House

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer demand US President Donald Trump to reopen Lafayette Square to the public, The Hill reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to them, it currently resembles a "militarized zone."

The two have sent Trump a letter wanting Trump to "tear down these walls, reopen Lafayette Square," so that the public can "gather there for you and all the world to hear their voices."

"We call on you to immediately reopen Lafayette Square to the public, a place which has long been a venue where Americans can gather to freely exercise their constitutional rights in close proximity to the White House," they wrote.

According to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany: "I don’t have any announcements with regards to the fencing. That’s not something that’s in White House control in terms of securing the perimeter."