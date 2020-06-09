Democrats demand Trump dismantle fence at Lafayette Square near the White House

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer demand US President Donald Trump to reopen Lafayette Square to the public, The Hill reported.
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to them, it currently resembles a "militarized zone."
According to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany: "I don’t have any announcements with regards to the fencing. That’s not something that’s in White House control in terms of securing the perimeter."