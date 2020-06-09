Turkish presidency infuriated over raising of ‘Byzantine flag’ over mosque in Cyprus

The Turkish presidency described raising the “Byzantine flag” over a mosque in the Cypriot city of Larnaca, as “showing hatred for Islam and Turkey,” noting that “stopping these attacks is a natural right,” Al-Masdar News reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the communication department in the Turkish presidency, Fakhreddine Alton, said on Monday via Twitter that “the suspension of the flag on the Tuzla mosque shows the deep grudge and hatred towards Islam and towards Turkey by the people of the distasteful mentalities that inherited shame and attacks on ideas, beliefs and looting. And genocide in the pages of history for thousands of years. ”