Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Military

Armed Forces are guarantee of our sovereignty: Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan to the supreme commanding staff.

Armed Forces are guarantee of our sovereignty: Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff

Armed Forces are guarantee of our sovereignty: Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The PM thanked former Chief of the General Staff Artak Davtyan for the works done and stated that huge works have been carried out, great changes have taken place and a big agenda has been formed.

Congratulating the new chief of the General Staff, the PM said Onik Gasparyan is not a new person in the Armed Forces as he has served as first deputy chief of the General Staff for a long time.

“The Armed Forces play the role of the backbone of our statehood, and its existence is the most important guarantee of our sovereignty, our statehood and existence. Like any state, Armenia as well has both external and domestic challenges. The Armed Forces are our main power and guarantee, and the Armenian government is ought to create conditions for this structure to solve its tasks”, Pashinyan added.
He informed that soon together with Artak Davtyan they will analyze the joint work and will record what has been achieved and what not. Pashinyan expressed hope that they will come to common conclusions on what has been done and what should be done.

“Mr. Gasparyan, I am confident that during this period you have been completely and fully engaged and participated in the ongoing processes. I am also confident that the legacy of changes will not only be ensured, but also the quality of solving the problems will further improve. I think under your leadership the Armed Forces will become more efficient every day, week, month and year. Our greatest task is the following – to raise the image of the Armed Forces and the public attitude, love and appreciation to that structure to the highest level. This is the best recording we can do”, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.


     

Politics

Artsakh NA Speaker received Russia-based Armenian benefactor

On 9 June, Artsakh Natioanl Assembly Chairman Artur Tovmasyan received Russia-based Armenian benefactor Hamlet Vachenants.

All news from section

Mher Aghajanyan elected Prosecutor General of Artsakh

The Parliament of Artsakh convened an extraordinary session today chaired by Speaker Artur Tovmasyan.

Ruzanna Sargsyan appointed adviser to the President on social issues

On 9 June President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Ruzanna Sargsyan adviser to the...

Armenia PM to attend Victory military parade in Moscow

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend...

Artsakh Republic President made new appointments

On 8 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a range of decrees, the Presidential Office...

Armenia PM announces names of new police, national security and army chiefs

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made decisions over new appointments, the PM said in a statement...

President Sarkissian received proposals on dismissing NSS Director and Chief of General Staff

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the proposals of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on relieving...

Economy

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising, according to trading data. July WTI oil futures rose 0.65% to $ 38.44 per barrel, RT reported.

All news from section

“Hayastan” All Armenian Fund's “COVID-19: United Against the Pandemic”campaign raised around $376, 000

Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people from around the world and despite the current global...

World oil prices rising

World oil prices are rising.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Friday, and trading data attest to this.

Parliament ratifies EEU customs privileges extension

The Armenian parliament ratified the Eurasian Economic Union protocol which gives Armenia the opportunity...

Oil Prices Rise As Supply Shrinks

Oil prices rose early on Tuesday as market participants believed that improving demand and more supply...

Society

“Friends of Armenia, Georgia” Initiative supports Armenia in the fight against the Pandemic

The “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund launched the “United Against the Pandemic” fundraising campaign within days of the outbreak in Armenia.

All news from section

New district being constructed in Stepanakert to be put into operation in 2021

The construction of a new district with about 200 apartments on Tumanyan Street of Stepanakert is underway.

5 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 5 COVID-19 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number to 64, the healthcare ministry...

Armenia confirms 350 COVID-19 new cases

Armenia confirmed 350 COVID-19 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number to 13,675, the health ministry...

Water supply system to be constructed in Haterk

With the co-funding of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and the state budget, the construction of the water...

Armenian PM, family recover from coronavirus

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his family members have recovered from the novel coronavirus...

Tighter measures will be taken in the fight against coronavirus. Artsakh President

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan today in his message ssaid that until recently, the measures...

Military

Armed Forces are guarantee of our sovereignty: Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan to the supreme commanding staff.

All news from section

Artsakh president signs summer conscription decree

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription...

Armenian army vehicle burnt in neutral zone by Azerbaijani gunfire

Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...

ECHR delivers judgement in case concerning Gurgen Margaryan

The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 180 times in one week

Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.

Artsakh army soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound

On May 19, at about 8:32pm, Henrik Aramyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Defense Army of the Artsakh...

Russia may resume flights with Georgia in fall
Over half of people tested in Italy's Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies
Democrats demand Trump dismantle fence at Lafayette Square near the White House
“Friends of Armenia, Georgia” Initiative supports Armenia in the fight against the Pandemic
Artsakh NA Speaker received Russia-based Armenian benefactor
more news

Analytical

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

A major controversy erupted in Turkey last week after a pro-Erdogan Turkish Islamist magazine “Gercek...

The Creeping Conflict Syndrome: Azerbaijani Rhetoric, Artsakh Republic Elections, Security

Analysis: Coronavirus provided opportunity to pursue the Armenian cause online

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

French-Armenian director Nora Martirosyan’s film included in Cannes 2020 lineup

All news from section

Ayvazovsky's 'Neopolitan Gulf' fetches $2.89 at Sothbey's

An art exhibition entitled "Colorful quarantine"opened in Stepanakert

Aivazovsky’s 'The Bay of Naples' put up for auction at Sotheby’s

Sport

Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma 'for another few years'

All news from section

Roma push to extend Mkhitaryan's loan deal

Yerevan to host Olympic rating tournament of beach volleyball

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Diaspora

Alexis Ohanian resigns as Reddit chief

All news from section

Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire

Istanbul mayor visits attacked Armenian church

Soviet film director Samvel Gasparov dies from coronavirus at 81

International

Russia may resume flights with Georgia in fall

All news from section

Over half of people tested in Italy's Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies

Democrats demand Trump dismantle fence at Lafayette Square near the White House

Cyprus resumes flights with other countries

Most Read

month

week

day

Search