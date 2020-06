Artsakh confirmed 5 COVID-19 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number to 64, the healthcare ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: 10 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 41.



At the moment 77 citizens are under quarantine.



No death case has been registered so far.