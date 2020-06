1561 | June 3, 2020 16:28 “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund's “COVID-19: United Against the Pandemic”campaign raised around $376, 000

1357 | June 3, 2020 11:07 515 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Armenia

1286 | June 3, 2020 11:36 Turkey attempts to take over Armenian properties in Jerusalem

1279 | June 3, 2020 14:38 Chinese Premier wishes speedy recovery to Armenia’s Pashinyan and his family from COVID-19

1247 | June 4, 2020 10:20 Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter to the family of prominent writer and publicist Maxim Hovhannisyan