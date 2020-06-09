Armenia PM to attend Victory military parade in Moscow

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend the Victory military parade in Moscow on June 24. Pashinyan's press secretary Mane Gevorgyan confirmed this information to NEWS.am.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On June 24, Prime Minister Pashinyan will attend the parade in Moscow dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War," she said, adding, however, that the date of the Prime Minister's departure to Moscow is still unknown.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia announced that at the invitation of the Russian Defense Ministry, the military unit from the Armenian Armed Forces will also take part in this parade.