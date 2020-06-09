Armenia confirms 350 COVID-19 new cases

Armenia confirmed 350 COVID-19 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number to 13,675, the health ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: 352 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 4,451.

6 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 217.

The number of active cases stands at 8,933.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 2. The total number of these cases has reached 74.