Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he doesn't mind losing customers who are angry about his support for the Black Lives Matter movement after receiving a number of "sickening" emails in recent days.

June 9, 2020, 10:08 Jeff Bezos says he doesn't mind losing Amazon customers angry about his support for Black Lives Matter

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The world's richest man shared a screenshot on Instagram on Sunday of one of the emails he has received after pledging his support as George Floyd protests continue across the United States, the Daily Mail reports.