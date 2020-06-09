Jeff Bezos says he doesn't mind losing Amazon customers angry about his support for Black Lives Matter

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he doesn't mind losing customers who are angry about his support for the Black Lives Matter movement after receiving a number of "sickening" emails in recent days.
The world's richest man shared a screenshot on Instagram on Sunday of one of the emails he has received after pledging his support as George Floyd protests continue across the United States, the Daily Mail reports.
Bezos has come out in recent days publicly stating his support for the cause and Amazon also currently has a Black Lives Matter banner displayed on its website.
The email addressed to Bezos and shared on his Instagram was from a customer called Dave who vowed never to shop with Amazon again.
It was filled with racial slurs and profanities about Bezos' support for the organization and protests.