Armenian national football team and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has confessed he would be open to staying at Roma next season.

June 9, 2020, 10:19 Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma 'for another few years'

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The 31-year-old is currently on loan at the Italian club and he has impressed during his time in Serie A, Evening Standard reports.

Roma are interested in keeping Mkhitaryan, ideally by taking him on loan for another season, and now the midfielder has given his blessing to the move.

“Of course I would like to be at Roma next season, and not only next season, [but] for another few years,” Mkhitaryan told the Futbol with Grant Wahl podcast.

“But I still have a contract with Arsenal and it’s not up to me. It’s up to Arsenal and Roma if they will agree the terms of the transfer fee.

“So my thinking is to train hard, to play hard and to look forward to what’s going to happen.

“Of course, if I’m not going to stay at Roma I have to go back to Arsenal, so I’m not complaining,

“Football life changes so quickly so you have to be ready to play wherever you are.

“If not in Rome, I’m going to go back and play for Arsenal, if not, I’m going to stay here and play for Roma.”