Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made decisions over new appointments, the PM said in a statement on Facebook.

June 8, 2020, 15:46 Armenia PM announces names of new police, national security and army chiefs

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Dear compatriots, I have made several important decisions.

Accordingly,

Lieutenant-General Onik Gasparyan will be appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Colonel Argishti Kyaramyan will be appointed Director of the National Security Service.

Colonel Vahe Ghazaryan will be appointed Chief of Police.

The decisions will enter into force de jure after being signed by the President of the Republic.

I want to thank Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan, Colonel Eduard Martirosyan and Colonel Arman Sargsyan for the work and efforts done during this period”, Pashinyan said.