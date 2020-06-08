Water supply system to be constructed in Haterk

With the co-funding of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and the state budget, the construction of the water supply system will start in the coming days in the village of Haterk, Artsakh Republic's Martakert region.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of Haterk community Vardan Grigoryan told “Artsakhpress”.

According to him, the issue of drinking water is on the agenda of the village.

"We have water every other day, in the morning and in the evening for an hour. This issue has been of concern to our residents for years. The water supply network is in a completely deplorable condition. We plan to have a new water supply system in about 6 months,”said the head of the community.