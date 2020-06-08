Armenian PM, family recover from coronavirus

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his family members have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the PM said today on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have just received the results to the re-tests of our family members. We all have a negative result. We also received negative results yesterday, too.

Of course, we need to somewhat reconsider the duration and circumstances of our getting infected. But at the moment, it's important that we're all healthy and have immunity.

I'm going back to full work," he wrote, in particular.