195 COVID-19 cases in Armenia in one day

As of 11am on Monday, 195 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 13,325 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Monday morning.

85 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 4,099.

11 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 211.

The number of active cases stands at 8,943.