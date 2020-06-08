Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan today in his message ssaid that until recently, the measures taken by the Office of the Commandant had enabled avoiding an uncontrollable situation in Artsakh, but due the current rate of growth of the spread of COVID-19 in Armenia, now it is necessary to reduce entry to Artsakh.
Tighter measures will be taken in the fight against coronavirus. Artsakh President
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: He noted that entry to Artsakh will be prohibited without a negative COVID-19 test result.