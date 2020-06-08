Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan today in his message ssaid that until recently, the measures taken by the Office of the Commandant had enabled avoiding an uncontrollable situation in Artsakh, but due the current rate of growth of the spread of COVID-19 in Armenia, now it is necessary to reduce entry to Artsakh.

June 8, 2020, 09:45 Tighter measures will be taken in the fight against coronavirus. Artsakh President

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: He noted that entry to Artsakh will be prohibited without a negative COVID-19 test result.

He noted that those who will not be able to submit such a document will undergo rapid tests at the Artsakh border checkpoints and will be allowed to enter only if the test results are negative.

Citizens traveling to Artsakh will be given information leaflets with instructions for safety requirements, which will be mandatory for everyone.

In addition, it is necessary to gradually switch to the mandatory procedure of wearing face masks. Security norms will also be adopted when holding mourning and marriage ceremonies,” Harutyunyan

said.