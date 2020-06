Israel will appoint the first female as ambassador to Egypt, Times of Israel reported.

Oron was selected for the ambassadorship by the MFA in October 2018.

If her candidacy is approved, she will begin her work next summer, replacing David Govrin, the current Israeli ambassador to Egypt.