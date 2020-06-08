German health minister, Jens Spahn, proposed the creation of a single European alliance that will provide mutual support during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, news.am reports, citing Rheinische Post.
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: He pointed out the need to develop common structures that doctors could use - the structures will provide efficient and quick help by mobilizing resources, Gazeta reported.