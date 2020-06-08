German health minister, Jens Spahn, proposed the creation of a single European alliance that will provide mutual support during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, news.am reports, citing Rheinische Post.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: He pointed out the need to develop common structures that doctors could use - the structures will provide efficient and quick help by mobilizing resources, Gazeta reported.

The new alliance could be a kind of NATO in the field of health, he added.

The minister also expressed interest in expanding the activities of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control to turn it into a kind of pan-European virology institute.