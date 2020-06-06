President Jair Bolsonaro threatened Friday to pull Brazil from the World Health Organisation (WHO) over "ideological bias," AFP reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Bolsonaro criticized the WHO for suspending clinical trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.

"I'm telling you right now, the United States left the WHO, and we're studying that, in the future. Either the WHO works without ideological bias, or we leave, too," the Brazilian leader told journalists.