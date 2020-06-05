Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos did not rule out the possibility of a military conflict with Turkey, noting that Greece is ready for any scenario and intends to protect its rights and borders by any means, GreekCityTimes reported.

June 5, 2020, 14:45 Greek Defense Minister does not rule out military conflict with Turkey

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We don’t want to get there, but we want to make it clear that we will do whatever it takes to defend our sovereign rights to the fullest extent possible,” Minister said on Star TV.

The statement came few hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a press conference in Ankara with PM of the National Accord Government Fayez Al Sarraj.

Erdogan said Turkey and Libya will continue to explore and drill oil in the Greek maritime space in the eastern Mediterranean.

Panagiotopoulos noted that Turkey is “aggressive”, but Greece can restrain this aggression with the “power of the Armed Forces.”

“Turkey’s behaviour lately is quite aggressive. I believe that the only way for Greece to deal with this behaviour, which generally has an increasing tendency to aggression, is on the one hand to exhaust all its diplomatic weapons and on the other hand to ensure an increase in the deterrent power of the Armed Forces.”

When asked whether Greece was ready for a military solution, he confidently answered: “Exactly! He said we are preparing for any eventuality. Of course, military involvement is possible in all cases. We do not want to go there, but we want to make it clear that we will do whatever it takes to defend our sovereign rights to the fullest extent possible."