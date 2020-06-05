Georgia reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

Georgia has reported four new cases of coronavirus, ringing the total number of cases to 805 on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: 650 of the 805 patients have recovered, while 13 others have died, Agenda.ge reports.

As of today 142 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia.

Two of the new cases are from the so-called Saburlato cluster in Tbilisi, while the other two individuals were under quarantine.

Georgia continues to maintain a low infection rate and reopen its economy.

The country is getting ready to welcome tourists from July.