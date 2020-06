Fiji claims it has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic after the last infected patient recovered, news.am reports, citing AFP.

June 5, 2020, 16:37 Fiji claims it has overcome COVID-19

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: PM Frank Bainimarama said the state's success was a response to prayers, hard work, and the affirmation of science.

And even though the number of tests is growing every day, 45 days have passed since Fiji recorded the last case, he added.

Initially, the Pacific Islands were considered one of the most vulnerable to the virus amid the lack of resources in the health infrastructure and high levels of diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. There were also concerns that geographical isolation could turn the islands into infection incubators.

However, the countries of the region acted quickly and closed the borders to protect their populations.