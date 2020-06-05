Iran's MFA spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced the release of Michael White, a US citizen who was sentenced to jail for security breaches and complaints from private plaintiffs, Mehr reported.

June 5, 2020, 15:54 Iranian FM calls for the release of all Iranians imprisoned

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Mousavi, he was released with Islamic kindness and based human rights considerations and left Tehran to join his family soon.

The spokesman added that "simultaneous with White's release, Majid Taheri, an Iranian scientist who was imprisoned in the United States for false reasons, was released too."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in turn, tweeted: "Pleased that Dr. Majid Taheri and Mr. White will soon be joining their families. Prof. Sirous Asgari was happily reunited with his family on Weds. This can happen for all prisoners. No need for cherry picking. Iranian hostages held in—and on behalf of—the US should come home."

Taheri is an Iranian doctor who has lived in the US for 33 years and works in Florida. The US government accused him of circumventing sanctions against Iran, he was detained for almost 16 months.