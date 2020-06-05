Twitter removes US President Donald Trump's election campaign tweet

Twitter removed the US President Donald Trump's election campaign tweet, which featured a video about the deceased African American, George Floyd. The platform claims it had run afoul of the website’s policy on copyrighted material, The Hill reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Trump's team tweeted an almost four-minute video with Trump making a speech a few days after Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

He warns of “violence and anarchy” from “radical leftwing groups” in connection with the riots and robberies during the protests. He also describes the majority of law enforcement officials as “devoted public servants.”

Trump's campaign says it turned to Twitter to find out who complained and how it went against copyright protection policies.

“This incident is yet another reminder that Twitter is making up the rules as they go along," said Andrew Clark, a spokesman for the Trump campaign.

A Twitter spokesperson told The Hill they received a complaint from a copyright owner of at least one of the images in the video, although it is not clear which one.