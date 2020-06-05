Azerbaijan’s dictator Ilham Aliyev has once again made allegations at the kitchen level about the elections in Artsakh, the system of governance, and various developments in Armenia, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

June 5, 2020, 11:24 Day is not far when Azerbaijan’s Aliyev will appear in convict's chair for his crimes. Arayik Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "A person who inherited the throne by the khanate method and is maintaining power through the most anti-democratic methods has become so detached from reality that he reserves himself the right to speak contemptuously about the democratic elections of Artsakh," Haroutyunyan stressed.

Another ridiculous episode is Aliyev's reference to corruption and Armenia's monoethnicity in the case when Aliyev himself is immersed in corruption scandals worth tens of billions of dollars, and it is known for the mass repressions against national minorities, and his artificial state for its genocidal actions against Armenians.

I am convinced that the day is not far when Ilham Aliyev will appear in the convict's chair for his crimes. He will not be able to evade accountability and wash away the billions of stolen petrodollars, even if he provokes a war under that pretext,” wrote Artsakh Republic President.