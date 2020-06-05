Artsakh reports 3 more coronavirus recoveries

Three more patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Artsakh, bringing the total number of recoveries to 31, the Ministry of Health reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Artsakh is 57. The number of active cases stands at 26.

So far, 1,131 people have passed COVID-19 testing in Artsakh. Currently 69 people are isolated in Artsakh.

No death cases have been registered.