Artsakh reports 3 more coronavirus recoveries

Three more patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Artsakh, bringing the total number of recoveries to 31, the Ministry of Health reports.
Azerbaijan’s dictator Ilham Aliyev has once again made allegations at the kitchen level about the elections in Artsakh, the system of governance, and various developments in Armenia, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.
President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Thursday signed a decree appointing Siran Avetisyan as Minister of...
On 3 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the "Free Homeland-United...
Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang wished a speedy recovery...
An article in the Jewish Press of February 13, 2020 exposed the activities of the Turkish Government...
On 2 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a range of decrees, Central Information...
On 2 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the Football Federation...
Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people from around the world and despite the current global crisis, the “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund’s “COVID-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic” campaign has raised around $ 376, 000 as of June 3, 2020, $ 230,000 out of which has already been directed towards the fight against the Pandemic.
World oil prices are rising.
World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday, and trading data attest to this.
The Armenian parliament ratified the Eurasian Economic Union protocol which gives Armenia the opportunity...
Oil prices rose early on Tuesday as market participants believed that improving demand and more supply...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483/$1 in Armenia...
596 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...
On 4 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received Mayor of Stepanakert David Sargsyan,...
As of 11am on Thursday, a record number of 697 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia;...
On 4 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence letter to the family of prominent...
3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered in Artsakh in the past day, bringing the total...
515 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription for mandatory military service of male citizens who have reached the age of 18 by June 30, 2020.
Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...
The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan...
Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.
On May 19, at about 8:32pm, Henrik Aramyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Defense Army of the Artsakh...
The assault drones, which were designed and updated by the Artsakh Republic and its Defense Army’s...
A major controversy erupted in Turkey last week after a pro-Erdogan Turkish Islamist magazine “Gercek...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
