596 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,817, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.
COVID-19: Armenia reports 596 new cases in one day
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: 45 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 3,513.
7 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 183.
The number of active cases stands at 8,052.
So far, 65,161 people have passed COVID-19 testing.