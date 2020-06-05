596 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,817, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

June 5, 2020, 11:06 COVID-19: Armenia reports 596 new cases in one day

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: 45 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 3,513.

7 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 183.

The number of active cases stands at 8,052.

So far, 65,161 people have passed COVID-19 testing.