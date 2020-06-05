Several hundred members of an 82nd Airborne Division infantry battalion are scheduled to begin returning from the Washington, DC, region to their base at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, starting Thursday evening, CNN reports, citing defense officials.

June 5, 2020, 10:08 Some active US duty troops in Washington, DC area returning to home base after being on standby in the region

Several hundred members of an 82nd Airborne Division infantry battalion are scheduled to begin returning from the Washington, D.C., region to their base at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, starting Thursday evening, two defense officials with knowledge of the current plan tell CNN.

The movement out of the area comes just days after the Pentagon announced that 1,600 active duty troops were in the Washington region to be ready if called upon amid unrest over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, in the custody of Minneapolis police officers.