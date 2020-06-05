Merkel sticking to decision not to run again as German chancellor

Germany’s Angela Merkel reiterated on Thursday that she was sticking to her decision not to run again for a fifth term as chancellor of Europe’s biggest economy, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Asked in a ZDF television interview whether she was tempted to reconsider her decision in view of the coronavirus pandemic, she said she was “firmly” resolved that this would be her last term.

Merkel has been at the helm of the German government since 2005.