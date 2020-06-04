A “Justice for George Floyd” appeal has become the most-signed petition ever on Change.org with more than 13 million signatures, The Evening Standard reported.

June 4, 2020, 18:15 Justice For George Floyd petition breaks US website record with 13 million signatures

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The petition calls on Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey and District Attorney Mike Freeman to charge all four police officers involved in Mr Floyd’s fatal arrest.

All four men were sacked from the force following the 46-year-old's death on May 25, but no criminal charges have been laid against three of the officers.

The petition was started by a 15-year-old, who gives his name as Kellen S.

In the description Kellen said: "We are trying to reach the attention of Mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman to beg to have the officers involved in this disgusting situation fired and for charges to be filed immediately.”

He later added: “This has gone farther than I ever imagined. I hope that this helps bring the justice for George Floyd and his family that they deserve.”