June 3, 2020 16:28

“Hayastan” All Armenian Fund's “COVID-19: United Against the Pandemic”campaign raised around $376, 000

Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people from around the world and despite the current global crisis, the “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund’s “COVID-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic” campaign has raised around $ 376, 000 as of June 3, 2020, $ 230,000 out of which has already been directed towards the fight against the Pandemic.