On 4 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received Mayor of Stepanakert David Sargsyan, the Presidential Office stated.

June 4, 2020, 14:15 “A separate apartment to every family” promise will be brought to life within a set time-frame: Republic’s President received the Mayor of Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The process of repairing the apartments of the perished freedom fighters, families of first-degree military disabled people living in the capital was on the discussion agenda. The President noted that the program is in the focus of his immediate attention and it is necessary to spare no effort to bring it to life within the set time-frame.



President Harutyunyan also inquired about the process of housing construction by private investors in Stepanakert, emphasizing that the construction of new residential areas in the capital will start soon. "Within the next five years we are planning to build thousands of apartments, which will solve the housing problem of families of the officer staff, our compatriots who have perished, first-degree disabled soldiers, and other social groups being on the list, and, most importantly, to create affordable housing conditions, thus bringing to life our pre-election campaign motto "A separate apartment to every family", - noted A. Harutyunyan and highlighted that until the commissioning of those apartments, the families of the mentioned social groups will be provided with apartment rent compensation by the government.

During the meeting David Sargsyan presented to the President the problems the municipal economy faces, as well as the activities being carried out within the framework of the fight against the novel coronavirus.