Russia reported 8,831 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of infections across the country to 441,108, according to Reuters.

June 4, 2020, 12:48 Russia's coronavirus case tally edges past 440,000

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 169 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 5,384.