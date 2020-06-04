As of 11am on Thursday, a record number of 697 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

June 4, 2020, 11:16 697 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia in past 24 hours

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: 14 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 3,468.

The COVID-19 deaths have grown by 6 to 176.

In addition, 9 cases of death were recorded on Wednesday when the patients had tested positive for coronavirus, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 68.

The number of active cases is 7,509.

As many as 63,459 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.