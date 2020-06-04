Secretary of Defense Mark Esper called the killing of George Floyd a “horrible crime” and said the officers on the scene that day should be "held accountable for his murder", CNN reports.

June 4, 2020, 10:07 US Defense secretary: Officers at scene of Floyd's death should be "held accountable for his murder"

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Let me say upfront, the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman is a horrible crime. The officers on the scene that day should be held accountable for his murder. It is a tragedy that we have seen repeat itself too many times," Esper said while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon.



Esper said, “racism is real in America, and we must all do our very best to recognize it, to confront it, and to eradicate it.”