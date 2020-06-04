Arayik Harutyunyan will submit for the consideration of the Parliament the candidacy of Mher Aghajanyan to the post of Prosecutor General

On 3 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the "Free Homeland-United Civil Alliance" parliamentary faction, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Harutyunyan noted that prior to the submission to the Parliament of a candidate for the post of the Artsakh Republic Prosecutor General, he considered it expedient to conduct earnest discussions on the issue and listen to the opinions of the members of his political alliance.



As a result of the discussions, a decision was made to submit to the National Assembly for consideration the candidacy of Prosecutor of Stepanakert Mher Aghajanyan to the post of the Artsakh Republic Prosecutor General.



National Assembly chairman Arthur Tovmasyan partook at the meeting.