On 3 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the "Free Homeland-United Civil Alliance" parliamentary faction, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.
Arayik Harutyunyan will submit for the consideration of the Parliament the candidacy of Mher Aghajanyan to the post of Prosecutor General
As a result of the discussions, a decision was made to submit to the National Assembly for consideration the candidacy of Prosecutor of Stepanakert Mher Aghajanyan to the post of the Artsakh Republic Prosecutor General.
National Assembly chairman Arthur Tovmasyan partook at the meeting.