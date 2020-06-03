Montenegro declares end of COVID-19 epidemic

Montenegro’s Coordinating Body for Infectious Diseases declared the end of coronavirus epidemic in the country as suggested by the Institute for Public Health, Ba.n1info.com reports, citing the Podgorica Government's Twitter account.

The tweet said all the anti-corona measures would be annulled, but since the pandemic was not over yet, "the measures against the import of the virus" would remain in place.

Montenegro was the last country in Europe to declare the epidemic outbreak on March 26. The last patient in the Adriatic state recovered on May 24.