Israel has tested a new precise ballistic strike missile capable of hitting targets in the range of 400 km, Israel Aerospace Industries said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

June 3, 2020, 14:39 Israel tests new ballistic missile system

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The missile is part of a weapon system named LORA (Long-Range Artillery Weapon System) developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, a state-owned weapons and defense company.

The company said in a statement that two firing trials were carried out in the open sea.

LORA is a sea-to-ground and ground-to-ground system that can hit a target with a precision level of 10 meters radius, according to its developers.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the tests, saying on his Facebook page "parallel with our war on coronavirus, we are continuing to safeguard Israel's security -- on defense and offense."