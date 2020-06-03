Chinese Premier wishes speedy recovery to Armenia’s Pashinyan and his family from COVID-19

Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang wished a speedy recovery to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family from the novel coronavirus.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Chinese PM said China is ready to provide further support to Armenia in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was concerned when I learnt that you and your family have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease. I want to express my sincere support in this respect. I wish you and your relatives a speedy recovery. I express my readiness to make joint efforts with you for the bilateral relations and cooperation to reach further success in numerous areas for the benefit of our countries and peoples”, the Chinese Premier said.

Li Keqiang said since the outbreak of COVID-19 China and Armenia are firmly supporting one another which completely reflects the high-level mutual trust between the two countries and the deep friendship between the two peoples.

“I am confident that the government and people of Armenia will definitely reach victory over the pandemic. The Chinese side is ready to provide future support to Armenia in fighting the coronavirus”, the Chinese Premier said.